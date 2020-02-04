Search on for group who robbed, attacked food deliverymen in Queens

HOLLISWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- Police are looking for the people responsible for attacking and robbing at least two food deliverymen in Queens.

On Monday, authorities put out photos of the suspects they are looking for in connection to two separate incidents.

The first incident was reported on 208th Street around noon on Dec. 19. A 59-year-old man attempting to make a food delivery was approached by the group.

Police say they kicked and struck the victim in the face before stealing $26 of food from him.

The second incident happened at the same address on Jan. 3, just after 2:30 p.m.

Police say a 38-year-old man delivering food was approached by the group before he was kicked and struck in the face.

The group stole $450 before running away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

