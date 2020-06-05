George Floyd

George Floyd protests: Food delivery worker arrest amid NYC protests raises concern

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A food delivery worker was arrested during an NYPD sweep of protesters at Central Park West and 108th Street Thursday night.

And that arrest is adding to concern over policing tactics - and how essential workers are being impacted by them - as the George Floyd protests continue.

The arrest of the food delivery worker for DoorDash and Caviar happened shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday was caught on camera by a bystander and posted on Twitter.



It shows the man being taken into custody by police. You can even see his delivery bag in the video.

He was caught up in a police round-up of protestors breaking the 8 p.m. curfew.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio says he watched the video after it was posted.

He tweeted the following in response, shortly after midnight.

"Just got off the phone with @NYPDShea after seeing the troubling video of a delivery worker arrested by police while doing his job. This is NOT acceptable and must stop. Food delivery is essential work and is EXEMPTED from the curfew. Same goes for journalists covering protests and out doing their jobs. They are essential workers, too. We WILL protect their rights. The public depends on the information they provide. Will get NYPD to fix this immediately."

The man was released before dawn without a summons.

De Blasio had previously condemned police for roughing up journalists, including two from the AP who were shoved, cursed at and told to go home by officers Tuesday night.

Thursday night's arrest of the delivery worker came as police strictly enforced the curfew.

Related: 'No more tolerance:' NYPD breaks up peaceful protests after 8 p.m. curfew

Social media video showed cops boxing in protestors shortly after the 8 p.m. deadline in the Bronx, Manhattan and Brooklyn.

They used a controversial technique called kettling, where officers surround the protesters from all sides and box them in.

They want them off the streets so cops can patrol for looters.

But some politicians, including NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson, are calling for the curfew to end now that the looting has gotten under control.

Mike Marza reports that hours after Wednesday's curfew went into effect, thousands of people still continued to defy the curfew in Brooklyn and Manhattan.



