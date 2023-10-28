FDA urging people to be cautious after lead found in WanaBana Brand Apple Cinnamon Puree

The FDA released an advisory Saturday warning consumers after elevated levels of lead were found in WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration released an advisory Saturday warning consumers not to buy or feed WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches to toddlers or young children due to possible elevated levels of lead.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches were identified as a potential shared source of exposure following several cases of elevated blood lead levels in children in the western part of the state.

During an investigation, the NCDHHS analyzed multiple lots of the product and detected extremely high concentrations of lead.

After a review, the FDA issued a voluntary recall of all WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches regardless of lot code or expiration, NCDHHS said.

WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches are sold nationally and are available through multiple retailers including Sam's Club, Amazon, and Dollar Tree.

NCDHHS recommends the following for consumers with concerns:

If you have WanaBana brand apple cinnamon puree products in your home, do not eat them or feed them to your children. Dispose of the products immediately.

Discuss blood lead testing with your medical provider if you are concerned about your child. NCDHHS recommends all children be tested for lead during their well-child visit at age 1 and again at age 2 when hand-to-mouth behavior is highest.

Choose foods or spices with detailed product labels that allow the products to be traced in the event of a recall or other evidence of contamination.

Sign up for FDA recall alerts and Consumer Product Safety Commission recall alerts for heavy metals.

To report a complaint or adverse event (illness or serious allergic reaction), you can:

Call an FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator if you wish to speak directly to a person about your problem.

Complete an electronic Voluntary MedWatch form online.

Complete a paper Voluntary MedWatch form that can be mailed to the FDA.

For more information and resources on child lead poisoning, visit here.

