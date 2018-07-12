Beloved Manhattan diner reportedly closing this fall

A beloved neighborhood diner is apparently getting priced out of its desirable location in Manhattan.The Coffee Shop in Union Square will reportedly close after 28 years in business.Over the last few decades, the shop has attracted A-list celebrities and was even a featured dining location on "Sex and the City."The co-owner of The Coffee Shop told another media outlet the rent in the area is too high.An employee told Eyewitness News the restaurant will close in October, but management could not be reached for a statement.----------