Chicken lovers (and cows), rejoice! The world's largest Chick-fil-A officially opened its doors in New York City Thursday.The whopping 12,000-square-foot restaurant, in the Financial District next to Fulton Center Station, is five stories tall, seats 140 guests and has an open-air rooftop deck, which the company said offers unimpeded views of One World Trade Center.There will also be two kitchens, three levels of dining and floor-to-ceiling windows on each level.It's slated to employ more than 150 people.The Fulton Street Chick-fil-A will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.This is Chick-fil-A's fifth restaurant in New York City. Three are in Manhattan, with the fourth at the Queens Center Mall.