Coronavirus News: Bronx Little Italy restaurants donate food amid COVID-19, loss of restaurant owner

The owner of Mario's Restaurant, 81-year-old Joseph Migliucci, died from the coronavirus. Joseph's father had opened the restaurant back in 1919.
The Business Improvement Chairman and Madonia Bakery owner Peter Madonia said that it is a surreal atmosphere in the Belmont section as it is normally packed in the days before Easter.
In honor of Migliucci, and to help the members of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, many restaurants are donating food and other goods.
The 100+-year-old Madonia Bakery is donating bread and cookies to help feed the St. Barnabas Hospital emergency room workers as well as the 48th Precinct.
Michael Angelo's on Arthur Avenue donated 50 warm meals to the emergency rooms of both St. Barnabas Hospital and Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx. Meals included penne with broccoli, garlic and oil, as well as grilled chicken Caesar wraps. Michael Angelo's is also coordinating donations to Einstein Hospital and additional meals to Montefiore as well.
Mike's Deli, located in the Arthur Avenue Retail Market, has partnered with Fordham Prep for their "Lunch for Life" COVID-19 program to benefit the Emergency Department at the St. Barnabas Hospital.
