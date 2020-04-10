coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Bronx Little Italy restaurants donate food amid COVID-19, loss of restaurant owner

By Eyewitness News
BRONX LITTLE ITALY (WABC) -- Some restaurant and business owners in Bronx Little Italy are turning their personal heartbreak and tragedy into an opportunity to help others.

The owner of Mario's Restaurant, 81-year-old Joseph Migliucci, died from the coronavirus. Joseph's father had opened the restaurant back in 1919.

The Business Improvement Chairman and Madonia Bakery owner Peter Madonia said that it is a surreal atmosphere in the Belmont section as it is normally packed in the days before Easter.

In honor of Migliucci, and to help the members of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, many restaurants are donating food and other goods.

The 100+-year-old Madonia Bakery is donating bread and cookies to help feed the St. Barnabas Hospital emergency room workers as well as the 48th Precinct.

Michael Angelo's on Arthur Avenue donated 50 warm meals to the emergency rooms of both St. Barnabas Hospital and Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx. Meals included penne with broccoli, garlic and oil, as well as grilled chicken Caesar wraps. Michael Angelo's is also coordinating donations to Einstein Hospital and additional meals to Montefiore as well.

Mike's Deli, located in the Arthur Avenue Retail Market, has partnered with Fordham Prep for their "Lunch for Life" COVID-19 program to benefit the Emergency Department at the St. Barnabas Hospital.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE





See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew york citybelmontbronxcoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus new yorkrestaurantcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
LIVE | Mayor de Blasio COVID-19 update
Mom of 5 who beat COVID-19 gets viral sendoff from hospital staff
Communities come together to prepare for very different Easter
MTA death toll hits 50, nearly 1,900 positive COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
LIVE | Mayor de Blasio COVID-19 update
Cuomo 'cautiously optimistic' but NY death toll mounts
Cuomo warns of 2nd coronavirus wave, calls for testing
NYPD officers deliver baby on Staten Island Expressway
Mom of 5 who beat COVID-19 gets viral sendoff from hospital staff
NJ death toll climbs higher, but new signs the spread is slowing
Show More
Asian American community donates thousands of medical supplies
U.S. 'days away' from widespread coronavirus antibody testing
More than 600 NYPD officers back at work after COVID-19 recovery
Has CA developed 'herd immunity' to COVID-19?
MTA death toll hits 50, nearly 1,900 positive COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News