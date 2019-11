CeFaan Kim's hilarious attempt cooking pumpkin pie from scratch

LONG ISLAND CITY (WABC) -- Eyewitness News' CeFaan Kim makes his first-ever pumpkin pie and eventually needs some help from his wife to finish it!------------------------------------1 15 oz. Can Pure Pumpkin1 Pie Crust3/4 Tablespoon Ground Cinnamon1/2 Teaspoon Ground Nutmeg1/4 Teaspoon Ground Ginger1/4 Teaspoon Ground Cloves1 14 oz. Can Sweetened Condensed Milk2 Eggs - lightly beaten1 9" deep-dish pie shell1. Mix eggs and all dry ingredients and whisk2. Add pumpkin and condensed milk and whisk3. Pour into a pie shell4. Bake at 425 degrees for 15 minutes, then reduce temperature to 350 degrees for an additional 30-40 minutes5. Cool on a rack, and enjoy!------------------------------------For more of your favorite ABC7NY talent cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!