CeFaan Kim's hilarious attempt cooking pumpkin pie from scratch

By
LONG ISLAND CITY (WABC) -- Eyewitness News' CeFaan Kim makes his first-ever pumpkin pie and eventually needs some help from his wife to finish it!

Ingredients
1 15 oz. Can Pure Pumpkin
1 Pie Crust
3/4 Tablespoon Ground Cinnamon
1/2 Teaspoon Ground Nutmeg
1/4 Teaspoon Ground Ginger
1/4 Teaspoon Ground Cloves
1 14 oz. Can Sweetened Condensed Milk
2 Eggs - lightly beaten
1 9" deep-dish pie shell

Directions
1. Mix eggs and all dry ingredients and whisk
2. Add pumpkin and condensed milk and whisk
3. Pour into a pie shell
4. Bake at 425 degrees for 15 minutes, then reduce temperature to 350 degrees for an additional 30-40 minutes
5. Cool on a rack, and enjoy!

For more of your favorite ABC7NY talent cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!
