Food & Drink

'Chef in the Garden' teaches kids about healthy eating

By
BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- A free summertime series kicked off in the Bronx Thursday designed to teach kids and the community about healthy eating.

"Chef in the Garden" takes place monthly at noon in the Garden of Eden, a longtime urban garden in the South Bronx at 1664 Weeks Avenue.

For decades, the Garden of Eden has provided fresh, healthy food to a part of the Bronx often described as a "fresh food desert."

"We bring them in here to show them, 'Hey, I know McDonald's is down the block, but come in here and we'll give you a fresh piece of lettuce,'" said Arlington Malone, who hosts the event. "It's always important to teach kids about eating healthy and to teach them about healthier options, because coming from the South Bronx, we don't have a lot of those available. We can't find the fresh fruit. So we give that option to the community."

The hands-on cooking demonstration is sponsored by the BronxCare Health System, which provides health professionals onsite to offer the community free advice and tips.

"Once you familiarize kids with certain foods, then they become much more receptive to eating them, and then they start making their own healthy food choices," said Colombe Jacobson, a natural foods chef leading Thursday's demonstration. "You make it fun, you make it delicious, and then all of a sudden, it's not a struggle to get them to eat healthy."

On Thursday, Jacobson taught several dozen kids how to make a watermelon salad' with feta, onions, olives and fresh mint from the garden.

The kids were able to help cut and mix the salad and then try it.

They all said it tasted great.

Future opportunities to participate in the 'Chef in Garden' series include: July 25, August 22, and September 26, all at noon inside the Garden of Eden.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew york citybronxhealthfoodhealthy livinghealthy recipes
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead in accident on Long Island Expressway in Queens
12-year-old contracts rare flesh-eating bacteria on vacation to Florida beach
Long Island man accused of forcibly raping 14-year-old girl
21-year-old college student killed in Bahamas shark attack
3 stagehands injured by falling debris in NYC theater
Wis. father angered over cake kills 5-year-old son, prosecutors say
3-year-old boy critical after falling out 6th floor window
Show More
AOC's alleged stalker arrested for going to her NYC office 3 times
4th suspected suicide this month for NYPD, this one on LI
5 arrested in NJ spree involving car theft, break-in, stolen dog
Teacher pulls gun after being cut off at McDonald's drive-thru: police
Trump asks for census delay after court bars citizenship question
More TOP STORIES News