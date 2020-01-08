Food & Drink

Chocolate prices may increase following hike on export costs from African cocoa producers

If you've given up sweets in the new year, that may be a good thing as the cost of chocolate could be going up.

The West African countries of Ghana and the Ivory Coast, which both export more than 60% of the world's cocoa, are combining to create their own chocolate cartel.

They've immediately upped the price on exports by $400 per metric ton -- and at least one major cocoa processor expects to pass that increased cost along to consumers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinku.s. & worldchocolate
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Iran launches missiles at Iraq air bases housing US troops: officials
Husband of missing CT mom Jennifer Dulos charged with murder
Boy dead, mom critical after being hit by NYC sanitation truck
Arctic front Wednesday could bring snow squalls
Carload of koalas rescued from Kangaroo Island amid bushfire
AccuWeather: Snow early, then cold clearing
24 arrested in year-long massive NJ drug operation using candies
Show More
Girl, 4, left inside locked school bus after falling asleep
Concerns about mercury prompt classroom evacuations
Former employees of The Spotted Pig awarded $240K settlement
18-year-old accused of stabbing stranger in CT parking lot
Gas station worker attacked, slashed in face in Queens
More TOP STORIES News