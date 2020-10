How to make savory 'Arroz con Leche' for Halloween

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Community Journalist, Miguel Amaya, makes a savory and Halloween themed 'Arroz con Leche'.------------------------------------2 cups of water2 cups of milk2 cups of rice1 can of condensed milkCinnamon SticksPowdered Cinnamon1. Turning on the stove to medium heat2. Pour the two cups of water and add three cinnamon sticks. Let them simmer for 6 minutes3. Once the water is starting to boil, add the two cups of rinsed rice and let it boil for 10 minutes. (Make sure to stir the rice continuously to avoid it getting stuck to the pot)4. Pour the two cups of milk, continue to stir, and let it boil for 10 more minutes5. Add the can of condensed milk, stir it, and let it boil for another 8-10 minute6. After 10 minutes, the 'Arroz con Leche' is ready to be served and topped with the powdered cinnamon------------------------------------For more of your favorite ABC7NY talent cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!----------