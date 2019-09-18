Food & Drink

Longer lasting avocados hitting store shelves

SAN FRANCISCO -- Kroger stores across the country will soon have longer lasting avocados. Kroger officials say they want to alleviate the food waste crisis by trying to prevent spoiled avocados from ending up in landfills.

The "Apeel" avocados are treated with a plant-based solution that makes them less reliant on refrigeration. According to the company, the coating is a colorless, odorless powder that's mixed with water and then sprayed onto the produce. It locks in moisture and blocks oxygen to make the avocados last twice as long as regular avocados.

RELATED: Soaring avocado prices have restaurants serving phony guacamole

Kroger also plans to introduce "Apeel" asparagus and limes in Cincinnati this fall. Kroger says the treated fruit will sell for the same price as untreated types.

Kroger operates Foods Co, Ralphs, Harris Teeter and various other markets across the country.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkagriculturevegetableavocadou.s. & worldfruitscience
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chemical spill prompts evacuation at NYC hospital
Amber Alert: Man wanted in search for missing 5-year-old NJ girl
LIVE: NYPD officer to be released from hospital after NYC shooting
Approx. 70 dirt bike riders wanted for reckless driving on LI highway
Fight near Midtown Manhattan Taco Bell ends in slashing
NYPD to deploy extra personnel for High Holy Days
Video shows man ambushed, attacked, robbed in Brooklyn
Show More
3 hurt after 2 vehicles collide in SoHo
Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in Plainfield, NJ
Newark to break ground on $120M lead pipe replacement project
Central Park north end restoration plan unveiled
AccuWeather: Another sunny day with a cool breeze
More TOP STORIES News