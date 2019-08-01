Food & Drink

Metropolitan Museum of Art serving iconic Katz's Deli sandwiches for limited time

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two New York City institutions are coming together to serve museum-goers an iconic sandwich for a limited time.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art is hosting a Katz's Delicatessen pop-up through the end of summer.

From the Lower East Side all the way up to the Upper East Side, the pop-up shop will even replicate the landmark restaurant's exterior.

Guests can choose from pastrami or turkey sandwiches that come with potato salad, coleslaw and sour pickles.

The pop-up is inside the Met's cafeteria and will be open Thursday through Monday starting at 11:30 a.m. daily.

