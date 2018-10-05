Neighborhood Eats at Adda Indian Canteen

'Adda' means 'meeting spot,' and 'Canteen' refers to a spot for affordable food. Put them together for Adda Indian Canteen, and it's the kind of place Chef Chintan Pandya is going for.Adda Indian Canteen is a place that appeals to the students and people who work in the area, and in the evenings, Chef Pandya hopes it is a destination spot."We are trying to create a food that's at the level of a top-tier restaurant, but serve it at an affordable price, and that's one of the reasons we are in Long Island City, because we can make this model sustainable," says Pandya.Students' lunches are $7, and most entrees run only a few dollars more.The menu includes Dilli Pakodi Chaat, Chili Paneer Tikka, Masala fried chicken, a layered Biryani and a fresh take on Saag Paneer.8 Tbsp. Yogurt1 Tbsp.Green chileTbsp. Ginger1 Tbsp. Mint4-5 thinly sliced onions1 1/2 cups cream2 pounds of boneless chicken1 bay leaf1 tsp cloves1 cinnamon stick6 ounces of clarified butter1 tsp. mace2 Tbsp. Jeera black1 tsp saffron2 Tbsp. green cardamom powder1 tsp mace powder1 lb basamati rice2 Tbsp. rooh kewra (liquid)Salt to taste3 ounces of oil2 Tbsp. ginger garlic paste1 tsp.Clean and cut the chicken. Heat oil, whole spices in a handi and let them crackle. Add onion and cook till light golden color. Add chicken and sauté nicely. Then add turmeric, green chilies, coriander powder, salt and saute for 2-3 minutes. Then add ginger , garlic paste and saute again for another 5 minutes. Add yogurt and saute till oil separates. Add stock and cook further. Once the chicken is cooked 75%, discard whole spices. Add cream, saffron, cardamom and mace powder (strain) and cook further till meat is tender. Soak the rice for half an hour. Boil water and cook the rice to 60% and strain. Now layer the rice and chicken in a copper pot with fried onion, ginger julienne, green chilly julienne, chopped coriander, and chopped mint. Top it with saffron, cream, ghee, cardamom and mace powder. Cover with the naan dough and bake it. Serve it with raita.----------