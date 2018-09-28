FOOD & DRINK

Neighborhood Eats: 'Bella Fig' chicken

By
HAWTHORNE, New Jersey (WABC) --
Franco Pasulo says for 10 years he kept walking into restaurants where they gave him the key. The time had come for him to have the keys to his own place.

Pasulo opened Bella Fig in Hawthorne, New Jersey in April of 2016 and he is already getting ready to expand his space. He grew up in Hackensack, and decided he didn't want to do a traditional red-sauce Italian restaurant.

Bella Fig has lots of unique dishes. The Chicken Bella Fig is made with fig butter. There is farfalle lobster carbonara and osso bucco rice balls.

Diners say it feels like home, but with much better cooking.

Chicken Bella Fig

Ingredients:

2 chicken breasts
1 cup fingerling potatoes (par boiled)
cup red pepper chopped
cup Vidalia onions chopped
cup bacon chopped
1oz Frangelico
1oz white wine
cup chicken stock
1 Tsp flour
2 TBS butter
Olive oil

2 TBS fig butter* (recipe below)
Salt pepper
1 Thyme sprig

Directions:
Heat olive oil in large saute pan over medium high heat
Salt and pepper each chicken breast and add to pan
Cook chicken 2 minutes and then add bacon
Cook another 2 minutes and add potatoes, onions
Cook 2 minutes and turn chicken, and mix items around in pan
Add white wine and Frangelico (watch for a possible flame)
Add in stock, butter and flour-which will thicken the sauce
Cook down for 5-6 minutes

When plating place the fig butter and a sprig of thyme on top

Serve!

Fig Butter

Ingredients:
8oz butter
2 oz chopped dried fig
2 tsp sugar
2 splash vanilla extract

Directions:
Let butter soften to room temperature in a mixing bowl
Add all ingredients
Mix together
Place on cellophane roll into a log
Keep refrigerated until ready to use

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodneighborhood eatsfoodrecipeHawthornePassaic County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Bag bagels and more at Greenwich Village branch of Brooklyn Bagel & Coffee Company
Mekong brings Thai and Vietnamese fare to The Upper West Side
Sink your teeth into a sandwich from these 3 New York City newcomers
Walter's Hot Dogs makes White Plains debut, with hot dogs and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Cornyn: GOP will delay vote for Kavanaugh investigation
Amber Alert canceled: Missing girl found safe, 1 charged
Dad charged after baby found crawling across busy NJ road
Manhunt underway after shots fired at NY hospital
Hotel's glass shower suddenly explodes, injures woman
Police: Woman attacked, raped while walking home on LI
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by security breach
Police searching for driver that left woman for dead in Queens
Show More
10-year-old boy gets tattoo in Facebook video
Man arrested on drug charges at Cher's Malibu home
Video: Gunmen pull 3-year-old girl away from dad, shoot him
Body believed to be missing 6-year-old found in NC
Staten Island man claims $245.6 million Powerball jackpot
More News