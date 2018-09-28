Neighborhood Eats: 'Bella Fig' chicken

Franco Pasulo says for 10 years he kept walking into restaurants where they gave him the key. The time had come for him to have the keys to his own place.Pasulo opened Bella Fig in Hawthorne, New Jersey in April of 2016 and he is already getting ready to expand his space. He grew up in Hackensack, and decided he didn't want to do a traditional red-sauce Italian restaurant.Bella Fig has lots of unique dishes. The Chicken Bella Fig is made with fig butter. There is farfalle lobster carbonara and osso bucco rice balls.Diners say it feels like home, but with much better cooking.2 chicken breasts1 cup fingerling potatoes (par boiled)cup red pepper choppedcup Vidalia onions choppedcup bacon chopped1oz Frangelico1oz white winecup chicken stock1 Tsp flour2 TBS butterOlive oil2 TBS fig butter* (Salt pepper1 Thyme sprigHeat olive oil in large saute pan over medium high heatSalt and pepper each chicken breast and add to panCook chicken 2 minutes and then add baconCook another 2 minutes and add potatoes, onionsCook 2 minutes and turn chicken, and mix items around in panAdd white wine and Frangelico (watch for a possible flame)Add in stock, butter and flour-which will thicken the sauceCook down for 5-6 minutesWhen plating place the fig butter and a sprig of thyme on topServe!8oz butter2 oz chopped dried fig2 tsp sugar2 splash vanilla extractLet butter soften to room temperature in a mixing bowlAdd all ingredientsMix togetherPlace on cellophane roll into a logKeep refrigerated until ready to use----------