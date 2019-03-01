Food & Drink

Neighborhood Eats: Elm Street Diner

By
STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- As far as diners go, Elm Street Diner in Stamford, Connecticut has your basic breakfast items, plus a lengthy menu. But it also goes off the rails with some of its savory and sweet items.

Opt-in for a waffle that will feed a party of 10, including a dusting of cereal, four scoops of ice cream, raspberry and white chocolate sauce, a strawberry shortcake ice cream pop, two homemade donuts, whipped cream, and some other garnishes. Their shakes are equally insane.

Owner John Moshos' parents opened the diner 31 years ago, but he wants to attract some newer, younger customers, and these decadent items are doing just that. Customers are coming from around the world, thanks to the diner's Instagram account.

Get the recipe for Elm Street Diner's Waffle:



Makes 4-8 waffles depending on iron size

Ingredients:
-- 2 cups flour
-- 1 tablespoon of baking powder
-- 3 tablespoons of sugar
-- 1 teaspoon of salt
-- 1 teaspoon of cinnamon
-- 2 eggs
-- A half cup of vegetable oil
-- 2 cups of milk
-- 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Directions:
Mix all ingredients in a bowl.
Pour the batter onto hot waffle iron and cook accordingly.
Top with your favorite ice cream, cereal, sauces, whipped cream, or whatever you please.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkstamfordconnecticutwafflesfoodneighborhood eats
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Massive NY loan fraud ring busted: Hundreds of victims targeted
AccuWeather: March rolls in like a snow lion
Teen arrested after shots fired on busy street in front of kids
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Driver arrested after NYPD officers struck with car
NJ church seeks to find parishioner's relatives for proper burial
Bus gets swallowed in sinkhole after Coram water main break
Show More
1 in custody after suspicious fire in Newark
Thief targets vans of NJ nonprofit for people with special needs
5 arrested in Westchester County fentanyl mill bust
Statue of Liberty climber's bail not revoked after 2nd building stunt
NY driver pleads not guilty to murder of mom outside 7-Eleven
More TOP STORIES News