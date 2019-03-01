Neighborhood Eats: Elm Street Diner

Get the recipe for Elm Street Diner's Waffle:

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- As far as diners go, Elm Street Diner in Stamford, Connecticut has your basic breakfast items, plus a lengthy menu. But it also goes off the rails with some of its savory and sweet items.Opt-in for a waffle that will feed a party of 10, including a dusting of cereal, four scoops of ice cream, raspberry and white chocolate sauce, a strawberry shortcake ice cream pop, two homemade donuts, whipped cream, and some other garnishes. Their shakes are equally insane.Owner John Moshos' parents opened the diner 31 years ago, but he wants to attract some newer, younger customers, and these decadent items are doing just that. Customers are coming from around the world, thanks to the diner's Instagram account.Makes 4-8 waffles depending on iron size-- 2 cups flour-- 1 tablespoon of baking powder-- 3 tablespoons of sugar-- 1 teaspoon of salt-- 1 teaspoon of cinnamon-- 2 eggs-- A half cup of vegetable oil-- 2 cups of milk-- 1 teaspoon of vanilla extractMix all ingredients in a bowl.Pour the batter onto hot waffle iron and cook accordingly.Top with your favorite ice cream, cereal, sauces, whipped cream, or whatever you please.----------