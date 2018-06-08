German's soup got its start in Guyana, but Brooklyn seems to be a perfect spot for the restaurant's next generation.Clinton Urling is not sure why his father, Hubert Urling was called 'German,' but in Guyana, German's food is legendary."The restaurant became really popular - not just with the working class, but the who's who in Guyana, and to this day it has a legendary name and everyone comes for the cow heels soup," says Clinton.That very same soup is now being served up German's Soup on 793 Utica Avenue in East Flatbush."Now that I'm here, I think even I underestimated the size of the Guyanese population. Now that we're open, we see lots of people who say 'I live here...live around the block, and it's enormous the response and pride you see from Guyanese," Clinton adds.The menu also resonates with people from the Caribbean and South America.One of the classics is 'pepper pot' - the beef stew is flavored with orange peel, cinnamon, scotch bonnet peppers and the juice of cassava, which acts like a preservative. It all simmers on the stovetop with sugar and cloves, and is served on top of rice.The dish is sweet with a slight kick, but you can always add more pepper sauce.3lbs Beef3 lbs. Cowheel1 cup Casareep1 stick Cinnamon SpiceHalf -Inch Piece Green Orange Peel1/4 Cup Sugar1 Pepper1/8 Cup Fine Thyme Leaf1/8 Cup Black Pepper1/4 Cup Salt1/8 Cup Diced Garlic8 Cups Water1/8 Cup Clove1. Put meats in bowl, wash and drain2. Add all Ingredients to meats and mix up well to season3. Leave out for 40 to 50 minutes4. Add seasoned meats into pot and add 8 cups water and then cook on slow boil for 40-50 minutes until meats are tender----------