Loreley takes a modern-twist on a traditional Biergarten on the Lower East Side

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- It may not be October but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a good German beer any time of year.

A modern Biergarten on the Lower East Side can transport you to Munich and you don't even have to leave the city.

Loreley is located at 7 Rivington Street, New York, NY 10002.

"We're celebrating our 20th anniversary here," said Doug Jacobson, Loreley owner. "And it's been wonderful."

The owner touts the fact that they were one of the first beer gardens in New York.

"We didn't always have a beer garden on every block and a rooftop on every building. So, we were one of the first, we imported German beer when you couldn't get it at every bodega," he said.

What started with traditional fare has morphed over the last decade to offer drinks that are more modern as well.

"In the last 10 years or so we've become more like a modern-day beer garden. We do like frozen drinks like a frose, and we do seasonal cocktails. So they're always changing. There's always something new going on," Jacobson said.

It's not just drinks that their customers come for.

"So we have all the traditional German items, sausages and schnitzel. But, we also have more modern-day beer garden items. So we have tacos and nachos, Buffalo wings, you know, garlic, shrimp, you know, all different stuff," he said. "I mean, we've been doing pretzels our entire existence. It's, it's in our blood."

There is one thing they are famous for.

"Insider Foods came and did a video that got 2 million views on beer cheese. And since then, we just were the place that does the beer cheese," Jacobson said.

There are other traditional favorites on the menu.

"We created an item called the sausage party, and it has seven different kinds of sausages. You know, so all of our sausages are from Schaller & Weber, you know, 100 years they've been making sausages on the Upper East Side, you know, so we try to work with them, and just, you know, provide the best, best sausages that we can," he said.

If brunch is your jam, there's something for you, too.

"For brunch, we make fresh cinnamon rolls, they're made fresh daily, and they're actually baked to order. So, when you order them it takes 10 to 15 minutes, but they're absolutely fresh and delicious," Jacobson said.

When the warm weather hits, you'll want to cool down with one of their delicious froses.

"So our frose is made with fresh strawberries. Most people are using like a premix batch, but we're always making it fresh. And we sell so much of it. And we're just constantly making it," he said.

Loreley has earned a special spot in the heart of residents and its owner after two decades in the neighborhood.

"I've been here since I was 21, 15 years, so almost my entire adult life has been spent in this beer garden," Jacobson said. "And, you know, it was more emotional for me than I thought it was going to be when we celebrated the 20th anniversary because, you know, we really have put our heart and soul into this place."

