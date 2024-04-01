Neighborhood Eats: Korean restaurant Kuun brings authentic flavors to Brooklyn

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The restaurant Kuun has been bringing authentic Korean flavors to Brooklyn since 2009.

The husband and wife team that owns the restaurant moved to the city nearly two decades ago and realized there were no restaurants that truly felt like home.

They decided to bring the authentic flavors of Korea to Brooklyn.

"One of our reasons why we wanted to start a Korean restaurant is to let the people know about Korean food," owner Min Sung Kang said. "One of my favorite dishes is the hot stone Bibimbap, which we topped with rice, with assorted vegetables, plus the choice of your protein."

A popular item on the menu is Kimchi, which Kang described as a comforting Korean dish.

"You can always make Kimchi stew out of your Kimchi at home. Kimchi is just one thing you always got to have," he says. "In every household, if you open the refrigerator, there is a kimchi there."

Kuun also offers wraps.

"Koreans love wraps," Kang said. "Using the lettuce, you can just put anything you want onto the wrap."

Eating Korean food can also be a group activity.

"If you think of Korean food, you need to know how to share," says Kang. "All food is not individually portioned, but we put it in a pot for people to share."

Kuun also offers celebratory dishes, such as "braised beef short rib, called Galbi Jjim," says Kang. "If you have guests coming over for special moments, you always prepare this. It's like the center piece of the dining table."

The meal features a soy-based sauce, with a bit of sweetness, with the beef slow-cooked to make it tender -- bringing great taste and comfort.

"It's so amazing to see that people are enjoying the food that we prepared here," Kang said.

