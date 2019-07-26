Neighborhood Eats: Jerk House Caribbean Restaurant in Bronx

WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) -- Jerk House Caribbean Restaurant in the Bronx is serving up spicy Caribbean favorites with some jerk, the quintessential Jamaican seasoning.The restaurant is located at 4246 White Plains Road in Wakefield.3 scallions, chopped4 large garlic cloves, chopped4 to 5 fresh Scotch bonnet or your pepper of choice1 tablespoons of grace browning3 tablespoons canola oil2 tablespoons salt1 tablespoon packed brown sugar2 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves2 teaspoons ground allspice3/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg1 thimble of Ginger = 1 teaspoonChicken breast or Quarter legs (for best results use quarter legs)----------