Neighborhood Eats: Jerk House Caribbean Restaurant in Bronx

WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) -- Jerk House Caribbean Restaurant in the Bronx is serving up spicy Caribbean favorites with some jerk, the quintessential Jamaican seasoning.
The restaurant is located at 4246 White Plains Road in Wakefield.
Jerk Marinade recipe
INGREDIENTS
3 scallions, chopped
4 large garlic cloves, chopped
4 to 5 fresh Scotch bonnet or your pepper of choice
1 tablespoons of grace browning
3 tablespoons canola oil
2 tablespoons salt
1 tablespoon packed brown sugar
2 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
2 teaspoons ground allspice
3/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
1 thimble of Ginger = 1 teaspoon
Chicken breast or Quarter legs (for best results use quarter legs)
PREPARATION
Make marinade:
Blend all marinade ingredients in a blender until smooth (puree) except chicken. Depending on how spicy you want your chicken you can use 3 to 5 teaspoon of marinade. Rub the marinade into chicken and place in fridge for 30 min - or until overnight. Adjust seasoning according to how spicy you want it. For best results, you can poke holes into the chicken so that the marinade goes straight into the bones. For the remaining jerk seasoning, place to the side for basting chicken on grill.
TO COOK
Bake chicken covered in oven for 40 min. Remove cover from baking pan and place chicken back into oven and bake uncovered until brown for 15 min.
TO GRILL
Gas up your grill. When charcoal turns grayish white and you can hold your hand 5 inches above rack for 3 to 4 seconds, place chicken on grill face up, using the remaining jerk marinade. Baste the top of the chicken with a basting brush and leave face up for 3 minutes, then turn over and leave on grill for another 3 mins face down. No need to cover because it is already tender from baking. Remove chicken from grill and you are ready to serve. For the real jerk chicken experience, chop chicken to three pieces.
----------
