Food & Drink

Neighborhood Eats: Jerk House Caribbean Restaurant in Bronx

By
WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) -- Jerk House Caribbean Restaurant in the Bronx is serving up spicy Caribbean favorites with some jerk, the quintessential Jamaican seasoning.

The restaurant is located at 4246 White Plains Road in Wakefield.

Jerk Marinade recipe

INGREDIENTS
3 scallions, chopped
4 large garlic cloves, chopped
4 to 5 fresh Scotch bonnet or your pepper of choice
1 tablespoons of grace browning
3 tablespoons canola oil
2 tablespoons salt
1 tablespoon packed brown sugar
2 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
2 teaspoons ground allspice
3/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
1 thimble of Ginger = 1 teaspoon
Chicken breast or Quarter legs (for best results use quarter legs)

PREPARATION

Make marinade:
Blend all marinade ingredients in a blender until smooth (puree) except chicken. Depending on how spicy you want your chicken you can use 3 to 5 teaspoon of marinade. Rub the marinade into chicken and place in fridge for 30 min - or until overnight. Adjust seasoning according to how spicy you want it. For best results, you can poke holes into the chicken so that the marinade goes straight into the bones. For the remaining jerk seasoning, place to the side for basting chicken on grill.

TO COOK
Bake chicken covered in oven for 40 min. Remove cover from baking pan and place chicken back into oven and bake uncovered until brown for 15 min.

TO GRILL
Gas up your grill. When charcoal turns grayish white and you can hold your hand 5 inches above rack for 3 to 4 seconds, place chicken on grill face up, using the remaining jerk marinade. Baste the top of the chicken with a basting brush and leave face up for 3 minutes, then turn over and leave on grill for another 3 mins face down. No need to cover because it is already tender from baking. Remove chicken from grill and you are ready to serve. For the real jerk chicken experience, chop chicken to three pieces.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbronxnew york citywakefieldrecipeneighborhood eats
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in water dousing incident against 2 NYPD officers
LIRR service resumes after person found on tracks
PHOTOS: Images unveiled of Manhattan's first public beach
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Cab driver shot in head, body found on Brooklyn street
Dad whose daughter died by suicide attempt granted ICE extension
Man struck by subway, suspicious package in backpack deemed safe
Show More
Husband surprises wife with Amazon box birthday cake
House panel asks court for Mueller grand jury material
Officials fear arsonist on loose after 3 fires in Linden
Terrifying video shows loose tire fly into car on NJ highway
Robbery attempt caught on camera at Midtown deli
More TOP STORIES News