Neighborhood Eats: Burgers and breathtaking views at Piggyback Bar

Lauren Glassberg reports on Piggyback Bar in Jersey City.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Leah Cohen is known for her Lower East Side restaurant Pig & Khao, qnd now she's making her mark in Jersey City, which is also her new home.

Piggyback Bar is located in the lobby of the Harborside Building, right along the Hudson River, with a breathtaking view of the city. It's a go to spot for those working in the building. But the ferry stops feet away, so you may consider crossing the river to grab a bite.

The menu features lots of bar favorites, but with Leah's Asian twist - a nod to her Filipino heritage. There are salt and pepper shrimp with five spice, a Burmese tomato salad, a sous-vide burger with Sriracha mayo, mussels with Chinese sausage, to name a few.

And with the gorgeous view, you might find yourself lingering for hours.

Piggyback Burger Recipe

Makes One Serving

Ingredients:

BURGER
8 oz. burger blend (short rib/chuck, if available)
Salt and pepper (To taste)
2 pieces/slices of sharp cheddar cheese

2 slices of pickles
1 pretzel roll
3 tablespoons Sriracha mayo

SRIRACHA MAYO
1 cup kewpie mayonnaise
cup Sriracha
1 tablespoon lime juice

Preparation

To make the Sriracha Mayo
Whisk all the ingredients for the mayo together in a small bowl.

To make the Burgers
Season burger with salt and pepper. Cryovac-seal the patty in the bag and cook in circulator at 54 degrees for 45 minutes and then put in ice bath to cool completely.

Take out of the bag and re-season the burger with salt and pepper and cook on flat top or grill to desired temperature (recommend medium-rare). Put cheese on top and place under broiler to melt cheese for until melted (about 45 seconds).

Toast both sides of the bun and put the Sriracha mayo on top and bottom.

Place burger on bun, then pickles on top and then finish off with the bun.

