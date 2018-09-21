Neighborhood Eats: Shakshuka at Moss Cafe

Emily Weisberg had planned for coffee with snacks. However, the Bronx neighborhood clamored for more when she opened Moss Cafe.Weisberg's menu then expanded. The food is mostly organic, much of it locally sourced, healthy, fresh and kosher.It turns out that not just kosher eaters love Moss Cafe - it attracts a diverse crowd. Weisberg converted to Judaism, and that is when she also became kosher. She wants people to enjoy food that is modern and healthy, even if it is kosher.At Moss, they make their own ricotta, dressings, and yogurt. They even smoke their own salmon. It closes early on Fridays for Shabbat and re-opens Sunday.Moss Cafe is located at 3260 Johnson Ave in Riverdale.Serves 83T olive oil plus 1T for serving1T sliced garlic1/4 of a jalapeno, diced (to taste)1t harissa3/4c onions3/4c cubanelle peppers1T paprika1 1/4t coriander1 1/4t cuminDash of salt (to taste)1/4 of a dried lime, wrapped in cheese cloth.1 quart of canned diced plum tomatoes8 eggs1/2c fetaa few pinches of za'atar1. Add olive oil to large skillet, add garlic, jalapeno, and cook on medium heat until garlic just starts to color.2. Add harissa and stir.3. Add onions and cubanelle peppers and cook until they completely collapse.4. Add coriander, cumin, paprika and salt and cook for 2 minutes.5. Add tomatoes and dried lime. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes.6. Add 8 eggs. Sprinkle feta and za'atar on top. Cover and simmer until eggs are cooked but slightly runny (or to your preference).7. Garnish with cilantro leaves.