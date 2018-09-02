U.S. & WORLD

Oreo rolls out new wasabi and hot chicken wing flavored cookies

EMBED </>More Videos

Oreo rolls out new wasabi and hot chicken wing flavored cookies. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on September 2, 2018.

America's most iconic cookie is launching some "hot" new flavors.

Oreo is introducing the wasabi and hot chicken wings flavored cookies.

Yes, you heard that correctly.

The green and orange creme is sandwiched between two of the classic chocolate Oreo cookies.

Right now, they're only available in China.

There's no word yet when they will be hitting store shelves here in America.

But, both flavors have been showing up on eBay for about $24 a box.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldoreo
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
John McCain to be laid to rest in ceremony at Naval Academy
McCain to be buried next to best friend from Naval Academy
Thrift store receives accidental donation of 2,100 grams of marijuana
KFC will pay you $11,000 to name your baby after its founder
More u.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
Take a top-to-bottom tour of Thai food with 4 New York City newcomers
Banknote banquet: Cash Only BBQ brings barbecue and specialty desserts to Williamsburg
Catch seafood and cocktails at Sall Restaurant & Lounge in Hell's Kitchen
Researchers will pay participants to eat avocados daily
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police dog killed in crash during pursuit on Long Island
Man charged with breaking into home and raping 11-year-old
NYPD change in marijuana arrest policy goes into effect
Tight security being put in place for J'Ouvert Festival in Brooklyn
Man wanted in attempted rape outside laundry room in East Village
John McCain to be laid to rest in ceremony at Naval Academy
George W. Bush sneaks Michelle Obama candy during funeral
Thrift store receives accidental donation of 2,100 grams of marijuana
Show More
Thousands of rare insects and reptiles stolen from science center
'She wanted to be an exceptional wife and mother': Slain pregnant mom, kids mourned
U2 calls off concert after Bono suffers 'complete loss of voice'
Newark concert canceled after alleged shooting threats
Man fatally shot in head outside IHOP in Bronx
More News