Shake Shack named fast-food chain with tastiest french fries

McDonald's apparently has some stiff competition in the french fry department.
Business Insider tasted french fries from eight major fast-food chains and decided Shake Shack's crinkle-cut fries were the best.
Arby's and Burger King were close behind.
Meanwhile, Dairy Queen's fries were described as "almost as pale as its soft-serve ice cream."
Judging was based on crispiness, flavor, mouthfeel and salt.
