Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso cheese dip recalled over botulism concerns

Kraft Heinz is recalling 7,000 cases of its Taco Bell Cheese Dip that could potentially lead to botulism. (KFSN)

NEW YORK --
Kraft Heinz is recalling 7,000 cases of its Taco Bell cheese dip that could potentially lead to botulism.

The company is focusing on the Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip, after the product apparently showed signs that it could allow for the growth of bacteria that causes botulism -- a potentially deadly form of food poisoning.

The recall affects 15-ounce jars with "best when used by" dates between October 31, 2018, and January 2019.

No illnesses have been reported so far.

If you have this product, your asked to return it to the store for an exchange or refund.

