Two-tier 'cake' is full of chicken, mashed potatoes and corn bread

You might need to loosen your belt for this one.

FORT MYERS, Florida --
If you love some good Southern cooking, you might want to check out this cake (and grab a fork).

Keajeah Tyre shared video on Facebook of a two-layer cake made up of corn bread, collard greens with smoked meat, and then frosted with mashed potatoes.

The cake is drizzled with generous helpings of gravy and then topped with fried chicken.

Keajeah writes the cake was as aggravating as it was delicious.

