ford

Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck

EMBED <>More Videos

Ford unveils concept for all-electric F-100 pick-up truck

Ford's newest concept electric vehicle may look awfully familiar to some folks.

The automaker wants to bring back the classic F-100 pick-up from 1978. But under the hood, this truck represents the future of automobiles.

The Eluminator concept truck features all-wheel drive via two electric motors shared with the 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition. Two electric traction motors drive the front and rear wheels, packing 480 horsepower and 634 lb.-ft. of torque. Eluminator, the first e-crate motor from Ford Performance Parts, is based on the Mustang Mach-E GT's traction motor.

The concept truck was built in collaboration with MLe Racecars and sits on a custom chassis by the Roadster Shop. It's fitted with custom 19x10-inch billet aluminum three-piece wheels by Forgeline wrapped in Michelin Latitude Sport 275/45-19 high-performance tires.

The company thinks it will fly with consumers who want that classic retro car look, but with an eye on the future.

There is no timeline for when the all-electric concept may go into production -- if it ever happens.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyenvironmentelectric vehiclesu.s. & worldfordclassic carstrucksconsumer
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FORD
Ford reveals fully electric F-150 pickup truck
Ford Bronco making comeback after 25-year hiatus
Ford develops new sanitizing software for police vehicles
Ford, GM confirm N. American factory shutdowns due to virus
TOP STORIES
Murphy, Ciattarelli in dead heat for NJ governor's race
Election Day 2021: Results for New York & New Jersey
Eric Adams elected mayor of New York City
GOP declares victory as apparent red wave sweeps Long Island
Election 2021: Close race for NJ governor, NYC chooses a new mayor
Stamford elects 1st woman mayor, defeating former Mets manager
Man arrested in Arizona after NY mother, daughter found murdered
Show More
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
NYC-run sites to offer kids vaccinations starting Thursday
NYPD cruiser crashes after shots fired at officers
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cool
More TOP STORIES News