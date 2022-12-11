Fordham University to ban e-scooters from all university property

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A man on an e-scooter zipped past two Fordham University students, who say it is the norm, not the exception - and it is too close for comfort.

"I get rushed past all the time to the fact where I feel the wind from the scooter hitting me, and I'm like, this is rude," said JJ Johnson.

Soon there will be a change when it comes to e-scooters, bikes, and skateboards, which officials feel pose a serious hazard.

In a letter from public safety to the Fordham community, it says effective January 3, all battery-powered modes of transportation will be banned from 'all university property, including all buildings on and off campus and walkways and sidewalks.'

"This campus isn't very big - you can walk to class. I've been taken out by a scooter before, it's not fun," says Rebecca Chretien.

The university says the shift is necessary given the string of recent horrific fires in the city that have killed some and injured others, including one at a high rise on the Upper East Side.

Crews had to rescue several people after officials say a faulty lithium-ion battery attached to an e-bike caught fire, trapping people inside a 20th-floor apartment.

Even with the new policy, one management company at a building right across the street from campus is offering renters - most are students - free electric scooters.

"Personally I've almost been taken out by those scooters multiple times - students go too fast," said Lauren Donovan.

Other universities in the area already have identical policies in place. NYU and Columbia made the move last December, and Pace officials warn any violation will go through the student conduct process.

" I guess it's fine people having e-scooters, I just wish they'd be more respectful," added Johnson.

The letter about e-bikes and scooters went out on December 9 - Fordham is saying it wants to give everyone ample opportunity to make other provisions.

