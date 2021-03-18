Former LIRR worker accused of falsifying inspection reports, causing 2019 derailment

By Eyewitness News
SPEONK, Long Island (WABC) -- A former Long Island Rail Road worker was arraigned in federal court on Thursday, accused of falsifying inspection reports and causing a derailment.

Authorities say Stuart Conklin, 63, claimed to have walked the LIRR tracks and tested electrical connections, but video evidence shows otherwise.



Officials say, as a result, he failed to find a broken track circuit that was later cited as a factor in a train derailment in 2019. Two cars of a 10-car train derailed on the broken track.

About 30 passengers were evacuated, but there were no injuries.

Conklin's attorney, Anthony LaPinta called his client a 'hardworking and loyal LIRR employee,' whose conduct wasn't criminal.

