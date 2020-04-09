coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Former New York State Assemblyman Richard Brodsky dies from COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Westchester County has more than 15,000 cases of the coronavirus and among the victims is former State Assemblyman Richard Brodsky.

He died Wednesday morning.

Brodsky appeared in many Eyewitness News reports about the Indian Point Nuclear Power Plant.

The 73-year-old recently developed a fever and other symptoms.

The Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. released a statement saying, "We are saddened to learn of the passing of former State Assemblyman Richard Brodsky, who was a tireless advocate for the people of Westchester during his 28 years in public service. He was a progressive leader who cared deeply about the people he represented and was passionate in his pursuit of environmental conservation and investigating public authorities. Richard's unexpected passing is a significant loss for the entire community. The Westchester County District Attorney's Office extends its deepest condolences to the Brodsky family at this incredibly difficult time."

