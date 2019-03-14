Former NYPD cop, wife charged with dealing drugs out of their Long Island home

NORTH MERRICK, Long Island (WABC) -- A former NYPD officer and his wife were arrested Tuesday and are accused of dealing drugs out of their Long Island home.Officials said 59-year-old Kenneth Riggio and 53-year-old Faith Riggio, of North Merrick, face several charges, including criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and criminal possession of a weapon.Police said they found several incriminating items after conducting unscheduled probation check of Kenneth Riggio at his Meadowbrook Road home Tuesday. He has previous drug, DWI and assault convictions.Those items include 200 Oxycodone tablets, numerous Xanax tablets, eight clear bags containing a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine, a tan powdery substance believed to be heroin, and a switchblade knife. Police also recovered $146,000 in cash.Kenneth Riggio is currently unemployed but served as an NYPD officer from 1981 to 1985. Faith Riggio is a teacher's aide in Merrick's school district."We got a lot of community complaints about this particular residence, which helped to build the case," said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran. "We need everyone in our communities to step forward and help us get rid of these drug dealers and get these drugs out of the hands of our kids."----------