Former NYPD detective dies as result of 9/11-related illness

Detective Lisa Rosado, who recently retired from the NYPD's Real Time Crime Center, died Friday due to a 9/11-related illness, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea. She was 51.
"(She was) a dedicated law enforcement officer with a huge heart, driven to make the world a better place-and she did," said in a tweet.
Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Detective Lisa Rosado, recently retired from the NYPD’s Real Time Crime Center. September 11 has claimed yet another life: a dedicated law enforcement officer with a huge heart, driven to make the world a better place—and she did. #Hero pic.twitter.com/gYbjPvJzXx— Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) April 16, 2019
RELATED: Those affected by 9/11-related illnesses honored with memorial
Rosado began working for the NYPD as a police officer in July 1999. She was promoted to detective in January 2008 and retired in 2017.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube