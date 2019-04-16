nypd

Former NYPD detective dies as result of 9/11-related illness

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Almost 18 years later, the September 11th terror attacks have claimed another one of New York's Finest.

Detective Lisa Rosado, who recently retired from the NYPD's Real Time Crime Center, died Friday due to a 9/11-related illness, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea. She was 51.

"(She was) a dedicated law enforcement officer with a huge heart, driven to make the world a better place-and she did," said in a tweet.



RELATED: Those affected by 9/11-related illnesses honored with memorial

Rosado began working for the NYPD as a police officer in July 1999. She was promoted to detective in January 2008 and retired in 2017.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityillnessnypd
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NYPD
NYPD officer dies by suicide, fifth since June
Man charged in water dousing incident against 2 NYPD officers
NYC officers climb Mt. Kilimanjaro to honor partner, help kids
Trump weighs in on NYPD water-dousing incidents
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Walmart, HEB taco seasoning recalled due to possible salmonella
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
Trump's criticism of Baltimore, black lawmaker not racist, aide says
AccuWeather: Becoming hotter, more humid
Man dies at hospital following altercation at bar in New Jersey
Show More
NYPD officer dies by suicide, fifth since June
Dozens displaced after fire spreads to 2 homes in NJ
Tyson keeps planetarium post after sexual misconduct probe
Funeral Monday for mom and her 2 children killed in Queens fire
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
More TOP STORIES News