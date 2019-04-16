Former NYPD detective dies as result of 9/11-related illness

Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Detective Lisa Rosado, recently retired from the NYPD’s Real Time Crime Center. September 11 has claimed yet another life: a dedicated law enforcement officer with a huge heart, driven to make the world a better place—and she did. #Hero pic.twitter.com/gYbjPvJzXx — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) April 16, 2019

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Almost 18 years later, the September 11th terror attacks have claimed another one of New York's Finest.Detective Lisa Rosado, who recently retired from the NYPD's Real Time Crime Center, died Friday due to a 9/11-related illness, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea. She was 51."(She was) a dedicated law enforcement officer with a huge heart, driven to make the world a better place-and she did," said in a tweet.Rosado began working for the NYPD as a police officer in July 1999. She was promoted to detective in January 2008 and retired in 2017.----------