Former officer charged in shooting that may leave bystander paralyzed

HOWARD BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- A former police officer was charged in a shooting inside a restaurant in Queens that may have paralyzed a bystander.Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said 52-year old Dwayne Chandler fired his weapon inside a sushi restaurant in Howard Beach Tuesday evening during a verbal dispute with another customer.Video from Citizen App showed the police response following the shooting.A third man, who was not involved in the initial altercation, was struck in the back by a bullet.He was taken to the hospital and currently has no sensation in his legs and is unable to move his toes."A verbal dispute could have turned deadly when this defendant allegedly lost control and fired his weapon - hitting an innocent bystander instead of his intended target. This kind of gun violence is unacceptable, particularly when the shooter is alleged to be a retired member of service. The defendant will now be held accountable for his alleged actions," Katz said.Chandler was arraigned Thursday morning and charged with assault in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the first and second degree.If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.----------