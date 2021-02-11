Former student claims she was sexually abused by elite NYC private school headmaster

By Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A former student of Dalton, an elite private school in New York City, is filing a lawsuit claiming she was sexually abused by the school's former headmaster.

The allegation of sexual touching and groping dates back to 1986, when the accuser was 15 years old.

The alleged victim claims Gardner Dunnan abused her in his Manhattan home and at a beach house in New Jersey.

She was a live-in babysitter in exchange for free admission to Dalton.

