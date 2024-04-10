Ex-Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg sentenced to 5 months in jail

NEW YORK -- Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg was sentenced Wednesday to five months in jail for committing perjury and immediately handcuffed and taken into custody.

"The promise is five months of incarceration," Judge Laurie Peterson said.

Weisselberg arrived at court not in a suit but dressed for jail in joggers and a zip-up jacket. He declined to make a statement.

"Mr. Weisselberg is there anything you'd like to say," Peterson asked. "No your honor," Weisselberg replied before court officers handcuffed him.

He pleaded guilty last month to two felony counts of perjury that charged him with lying under oath during his testimony in former President Trump's civil fraud trial and during the investigation that preceded it.

Prosecutors said Weisselberg lied about his role in valuing Trump's Fifth Avenue triplex at three times its actual size.

In recent days, defense lawyers for Trump and his adult sons have attempted to recast Weisselberg's guilty plea as an act of legal coercion, rather than an acknowledgment of wrongdoing.

"To be clear, counsel for Defendants have no "knowledge" that Mr. Weisselberg made false statements during the trial; to the contrary, many believe that Mr. Weisselberg only made such admissions because he was being threatened with life in prison," defense lawyer Clifford Robert crammed into a footnote of a filing earlier this week.