  • Full Story
  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Fire in Fort Greene, Brooklyn leaves 3 people injured

WABC logo
Tuesday, February 28, 2023 11:14AM
Multiple injuries reported in Brooklyn fire
EMBED <>More Videos

The fire started on the fourth floor of a building on Monument Walk.

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Three people were injured in a fire in the Fort Greene section of Brooklyn.

Officials say flames broke out just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire started on the fourth floor of a building on Monument Walk.

Officials have not confirmed the cause of the fire or the extent of the victims' injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW