Society

Longest serving foster parent honored Mother's Day weekend

EMBED <>More Videos

Longest serving foster parent honored Mother's Day Weekend

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Five foster parents were honored over Mother's Day Weekend for setting great examples for their communities.

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer presented the honorees with proclamations acknowledging their service on Saturday.

Nominations ranged from Rookie of the Year to Kinship Guardian and Resilient Teen Foster Parent awards.

Sharon Johnson was recognized as Longest Serving Foster Parent. Over the course of more than 30 years, she has cared for more than 50 children.



"They all come back to visit me, even teenagers, little kids, I've had all ages," Johnson said. "I believe I'll be caring for these children until God says otherwise."

The event was held at the Children's Village Harlem office. The organization was founded in 1851 and works in partnership with families to help society's most vulnerable children.

May is Foster Care Awareness Month.

ALSO READ | Law enforcement help capture loose zebra in middle Tennessee
EMBED More News Videos

Law enforcement officials helped capture a loose zebra in middle Tennessee after it escaped from an exotic livestock auction.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyharlemmanhattannew york cityfoster kidsfoster carefamilymother's daygood news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
5-year-old boy falls out third-story window of Harlem building
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC | LIVE
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News