2 teens arrested after Ariana Grande's brother Frankie mugged in Midtown

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Ariana Grande's older brother, Frankie Grande, was mugged in Midtown last week.

Police say two teens - ages 13 and 17 - robbed the 39-year-old while he walked Eighth Avenue between West 43rd and West 44th streets on Nov. 9 at around 6:30 p.m.

Grande was struck from behind before officers say they stole Grande's Louis Vuitton bag with his iPhone, AirPods, sunglasses and wallet.

Grande was not injured.

The suspects were caught when they tried to use Grande's credit card at a nearby smoke shop, police said.

They were charged with robbery, grand larceny, unlawful use of a credit card, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property, menacing and harassment.

Police say the two were in possession of an imitation pistol and razor blade when they were arrested.

