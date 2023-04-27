Newark to dedicate street in celebration of music icon Frankie Valli

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The city of Newark will honor a hometown music legend on Thursday.

Frankie Valli will return to his old neighborhood in Newark, where the city will dedicate a street in his honor.

The 88-year-old icon grew up in Newark's Stephen Crane Village Housing Project.

The dedication will take place at the corner of Stephen Crane Plaza and Franklin Avenue.

His rise to fame story with the "Four Seasons" was adapted to the the Tony-winning Broadway musical "Jersey Boys" and later a Clint Eastwood film.

