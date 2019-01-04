Frantic search for 81-year-old with dementia who walked out of Bronx nursing home

KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx --
The search is on for an 81-year-old woman with dementia who walked out of her Bronx nursing home early Friday morning.

Family members are searching for Myrtle Singleton, and are putting up flyers around the nursing home on University Avenue.

Singleton had been in the nursing home for several weeks of rehabilitation after a broken ankle. She had gotten her cast off on Thursday, and then in the middle of the night, she walked out of the building on her own.

Her son says the family is very worried.

The entrance and exit from the building has a security guard, but no one reports seeing her.

The Plaza Rehabilitation and Nursing Center issued a statement saying they're taking it 'very seriously.'

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Gas, water mains ruptured in Queens construction accident
Vigil held for boy who died from smell of cooking fish
Armed men rob two stores, attack employees on Long Island
Police: NJ man attempted to lure 11-year-old girl in his car
NJ officers involved in crash, pursuit through residential street
Man tells 911 he killed his family, including 3 children
7 On Your Side reunites man with lost prized possession
Field Trip: Grabbing the bull by the horns
Show More
What caused the murder rate in one neighborhood to drop 65 percent?
Mom demands answers after 5-year-old son walks out of school
Yorkie boldly snatched from porch of Staten Island home
L train announcement leaves some elated, others outraged
Trump threatens shutdown for "months or even years," but more talks planned
More News