Frantic search for 81-year-old with dementia who walked out of Bronx nursing home

The search is on for an 81-year-old woman with dementia who walked out of her Bronx nursing home early Friday morning.Family members are searching for Myrtle Singleton, and are putting up flyers around the nursing home on University Avenue.Singleton had been in the nursing home for several weeks of rehabilitation after a broken ankle. She had gotten her cast off on Thursday, and then in the middle of the night, she walked out of the building on her own.Her son says the family is very worried.The entrance and exit from the building has a security guard, but no one reports seeing her.The Plaza Rehabilitation and Nursing Center issued a statement saying they're taking it 'very seriously.'----------