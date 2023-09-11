The piano used by Freddie Mercury to compose "Bohemian Rhapsody" sold for $2.2 million.

Freddie Mercury's piano used in 'Bohemian Rhapsody' sold for millions

The piano that Queen frontman Freddie Mercury used to compose "Bohemian Rhapsody" sold for a whopping $2.2 million.

Mercury's 1973 Yamaha was part of 1,400 personal items auctioned off by Sotheby's.

Some of those items also included handwritten lyrics to several Queen hits.

The items were put on sale by Mercury's close friend, Mary Austin, who inherited most of his estate when he died in 1991.

