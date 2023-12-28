French Bulldog recovered and returned after being stolen at gunpoint in Queens

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A 16-year-old boy is facing charges after stealing another teen's French Bulldog at gunpoint in Queens on Christmas morning.

The 15-year-old victim called police right after his dog was stolen around 9 a.m., and officers started searching the neighborhood near 41-14 10 Street.

After a short chase, officers caught up with the 16-year-old and arrested him.

Both the dog and the gun were recovered, and the French Bulldog was reunited its very grateful owner.

The suspect was charged with robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.

