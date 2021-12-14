Pets & Animals

Woman wanted for questioning in connection to stolen French Bulldog in Suffolk County

By Eyewitness News
Woman wanted for questioning in connection to stolen French Bulldog

BAY SHORE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police are releasing photos of a woman wanted for questioning in connection with the theft of a French bulldog on Long Island.

Suffolk County police say the bulldog was stolen during a burglary at a Bay Shore home between November 27 and November 28.

The woman provided false contact information when she dropped the dog off at Animal Emergency Service. Police are not calling her a suspect at this time.

The 3-month-old French Bulldog named Zushi was returned to its owner on November 28.

Earlier, that same week, a 4-year-old French bulldog named Stella was stolen from a home in Huntington.

It is still unclear whether the two incidents are connected.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

To submit an anonymous tip call 1-800-220-TIPS or submit online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

