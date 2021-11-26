Pets & Animals

Family's beloved French bulldog stolen from Long Island home on Thanksgiving

Eyewitness News
HUNTINGTON, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A Suffolk County family's beloved French bulldog was stolen in a burglary on Thanksgiving.

The family came home to find their dog, Stella, was missing along with a Sony Playstation 5.

It happened yesterday afternoon in Huntington.



The family says Stella is four years old and approximately 20 pounds.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the burglary to call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

