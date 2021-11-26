Family's beloved French bulldog stolen from Long Island home on Thanksgiving

The family came home to find their dog, Stella, was missing along with a Sony Playstation 5.
It happened yesterday afternoon in Huntington.
The family says Stella is four years old and approximately 20 pounds.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on the burglary to call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.
