Pets & Animals

French Bulldog found after being stolen from Suffolk County home

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Another French bulldog stolen from home on Long Island this week

BAY SHORE, New York (WABC) -- A French Bulldog that was stolen from a home in Suffolk County was found on Sunday night.

The three-month-old dog named Zushi was taken from a home on Farrington Avenue in Bay Shore, along with clothing and cash.

Zushi's owner posted on Facebook saying that the dog was found, and was thrown out of a car in Selden, but is OK.

This is the second such incident on Long Island this week involving a stolen French Bulldog.

The first incident happened Thursday afternoon when a 4-year-old French Bulldog named Stella was stolen from a home in Huntington.
EMBED More News Videos

The family came home to find their dog, Stella, was missing - along with a Sony Playstation 5.



That dog was found and returned to its owners on Saturday.

There's no word yet on if the two crimes are connected.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.


----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbay shoresuffolk countynew yorkdogsburglaryanimals in perilrobberydoganimalsdogs stolen
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Global cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Show More
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News