French Bulldog found after being stolen from Suffolk County home

The three-month-old dog named Zushi was taken from a home on Farrington Avenue in Bay Shore, along with clothing and cash.
Zushi's owner posted on Facebook saying that the dog was found, and was thrown out of a car in Selden, but is OK.
This is the second such incident on Long Island this week involving a stolen French Bulldog.
The first incident happened Thursday afternoon when a 4-year-old French Bulldog named Stella was stolen from a home in Huntington.
That dog was found and returned to its owners on Saturday.
There's no word yet on if the two crimes are connected.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.
