Family's French bulldog found after being stolen from Long Island home on Thanksgiving

By Eyewitness News
HUNTINGTON, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A beloved French bulldog has been returned to its Suffolk County owners after it was stolen during a burglary on Thanksgiving.

Stella, the French bulldog, was located Saturday on Rhododendron Drive in Center Moriches and was returned to her owners.

The burglary happened Thursday afternoon in Huntington.

The family says they came home to find their beloved dog was missing along with a Sony Playstation 5.



The family says Stella is four years old and approximately 20 pounds.

The investigation into the burglary is continuing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the burglary to call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

