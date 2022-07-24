Pets & Animals

Seven French bulldogs stolen from home on Long Island

7 French bulldogs stolen in home burglary in Suffolk County

SHIRLEY, Long Island (WABC) -- Suffolk County Police are trying to figure out who broke into a home overnight and stole seven French bulldogs.

The break-in happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in Shirley.

Police say two six-month-old dogs and five one-month-old puppies were stolen from a detached building behind a home on Concord Road.



The dogs' owner was asleep and didn't wake up during the burglary. He says he works the overnight shift and is usually up at the hour the robbry occured, but was exhausted and did not hear the burglars.

The owner is offering a reward of $2,500 for the safe return of the dogs.

