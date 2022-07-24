Seven French bulldogs stolen from home on Long Island

The break-in happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in Shirley.
Police say two six-month-old dogs and five one-month-old puppies were stolen from a detached building behind a home on Concord Road.
The dogs' owner was asleep and didn't wake up during the burglary. He says he works the overnight shift and is usually up at the hour the robbry occured, but was exhausted and did not hear the burglars.
The owner is offering a reward of $2,500 for the safe return of the dogs.
