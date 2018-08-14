Fire erupts in Frenchtown after truck crashes into pizzeria

EMBED </>More Videos

Ken Rosato has more on the fire that erupted in Hunterdon County.

FRENCHTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) --
Firefighters were called to to the scene after a crash sparked a fire that destroyed one building and damaged others in Hunterdon County, New Jersey.

Frenchtown Mayor Brad Myhre says a truck plowed through the front of a pizzeria on Monday night and that ignited the fire.

Myhre says the Frenchtown Cafe, which is next to the pizzeria, sustained significant damage.

The mayor says people have been displaced.

There is no word on injuries.

The Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office says the cause and origin of the blaze is under investigation and more details are expected to be released on Tuesday.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firecar into buildingtruck crashHunterdon CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE VIDEO: 11 dead in bridge collapse in Italy
UK police treat Parliament crash as terrorism; man arrested
Woman fatally stabbed in Nassau Co.; suspect in custody
Nearly 8 inches of rain falls on parts of New Jersey
AccuWeather: Scattered showers, storms before drying out
El Chapo due in court in Brooklyn for pretrial hearing
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
Group of campers accuse NJ gift shop of racial profiling
Show More
Boy riding bicycle struck by vehicle that fled scene in Queens
Husband, wife killed, 5 injured in Long Island crash
MTA subway conductor assaulted after dispute in Brooklyn
Man says officer put him in chokehold during NYC arrest
What to know ahead of Connecticut primary elections
More News