JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --A memorial is growing for a 24-year-old woman who was found dead in the backseat of a car left abandoned following a hit and run in New Jersey.
On Saturday morning at 3:00 there was a fatal car crash on Newark Ave. in Jersey City. Police believe the driver slammed into a metal guard rail near 7th Street. Pieces of the 2000 Honda Accord could be found along the block, but not the driver.
Police say the driver fled the scene, leaving the victim in the back seat.
Khalla Nguyen was pronounced dead at the scene.
"She was small, but biggest voice ever, and she could sing," says Nguyen's friend, Shine Jackson.
Friends say it was her goal to write her own music.
Nine hours after the crash, Eyewitness News is told the driver turned herself in with an attorney. Khadijah Hamilton, 27, is now facing a slew of charges including driving without a license.
As for Nguyen, she was a stunning mix of Vietnamese and African-American. She was gifted with a voice, and was determined to chase her dreams. Friends say she was just starting to record her music.
