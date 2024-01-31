Woman accused of threatening to kill passengers, assaulting attendant on Frontier flight

PHILADELPHIA -- A Philadelphia woman is facing several charges after she allegedly assaulted a flight attendant and threatened to kill passengers while onboard a Frontier Airlines flight to Philadelphia.

It happened on Nov. 20, 2023, on Frontier Airlines flight 4944 from Orlando, Florida to Philadelphia International Airport.

Authorities say the plane was preparing to land when Dulce Huertas, 60, got out of her seat and stated she needed to go to the bathroom.

The woman, who was reportedly served two alcoholic drinks, is accused of yelling and cursing at the flight attendant after being told to stay seated.

Authorities say security was called after Huertas started cursing at passengers around her after the plane landed.

"Once the plane arrived at the gate and the seatbelt sign was turned off -- but before any external doors were opened to allow passengers to leave the aircraft -- Huertas resumed her aggressive behavior and pushed passengers out of the way as she moved to the front of the plane," according to a criminal complaint.

At one point, authorities say Huertas pulled her pants down in a gesture to urinate in the aisle but then pulled her clothes back up.

She's also accused of using her belly to bump an attendant who was guarding one of the external doors. Huertas continued to yell, curse and threaten to kill multiple passengers before she was arrested, authorities said.

Huertas was charged this week with interference with flight crew members and attendants, simple assault in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States and indecent exposure in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.

If convicted, the defendant faces a maximum possible sentence of 21 years and three months in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $355,000 fine.