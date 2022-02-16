accuweather

How to see February's full snow moon tonight

To casual stargazers, it will also appear full Thursday, the night after its peak.
EMBED <>More Videos

Catch the rise of the Snow Moon on Feb. 16

As the winter nears its end (only one month left to go!), the second full moon of 2022, the snow moon, will shine in the sky Wednesday.

February's snow moon peaked at 11:57 a.m. ET. Try to catch the moon when it rises in the east for some incredible shots when it appears above the horizon, according to AccuWeather.

To casual stargazers, it will also appear full Thursday, the night after its peak.

This full moon has been dubbed the snow moon since snowfall is usually at its heaviest in the Northern Hemisphere during February. It follows January's wolf moon, and the worm moon comes next in March.

Click here to check the forecast in your area for the latest moon-viewing conditions.

2022 full moon schedule, according to NASA


  • Wolf Moon: Monday, Jan. 17
  • Snow Moon: Wednesday, Feb. 16
  • Worm Moon: Friday, March 18
  • Pink Moon: Saturday, April 16
  • Flower Moon: Monday, May 16 (total lunar eclipse)
  • Strawberry Moon: Tuesday, June 14
  • Buck Moon: Wednesday, July 13
  • Sturgeon Moon: Thursday, Aug. 11
  • Harvest Moon: Saturday, Sept. 10
  • Hunter's Moon: Sunday, Oct. 9
  • Beaver Moon: Tuesday, Nov. 8 (total lunar eclipse)
  • Cold Moon: Wednesday, Dec. 7
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweathermoonspacescience
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
AccuWeather: Windy and warmer
NY battered by high winds, blanketed in heavy snow from nor'easter
Winter Storm Update: Nor'easter wallops the NYC area
Tracking the nor'easter: The art of the forecast
TOP STORIES
Tanker slams into business on LI, sparks massive fire
Video of cops breaking up NJ mall fight sparks outrage, investigation
Man fatally shot aboard LIRR train in Ronkonkoma
NYC Mayor Adams outlines first budget proposal
Judge blocks release of additional records in Bob Saget death
Mother pistol whipped, car beaten with bats with kids inside in NYC
Murder charge in NJ wrong-way crash that killed 95-year-old woman
Show More
Uber now allows customers to see their ratings from drivers
Driver accused of trying to rape 13-year-old passenger
AccuWeather: Windy and warmer
COVID Updates: NY launches more vaccine sites for kids
Companies revert to more normal operations as pandemic wanes
More TOP STORIES News